Amputee Football Charts New Cause

Dan Nii Mensah(4th L) with other dignitaries at the launch yesterday

Chairman of the Amputee League Board, Daniel Nii Mensah has given the assurance that infighting that has rocked amputee football is now a thing of the past.

At the launch of the maiden Amputee League in Accra yesterday, he said measures are in place to ensure the sport assume a paradigm shift by rebranding.

And to ensure a smooth and successful administration, he pointed out that members of the old federation and the

association will have a part to play in the new administration.

In his address, he said “The amputee league is a livelihood strategy which can lift a lot of amputees from poverty and provide them sustainable income, thereby reducing unemployment among the disability community, as well as reducing the number of persons with disability begging on the streets of major cities in Ghana.

“We therefore calling on President Akufo-Addo to adopt the amputee league as one of his social protection and job creation strategies to ensure that the league receives the necessary support it deserves.”

The Dan de Van boss added “A marketing team has been put together to come out with a business plan and a blue print for our sport to be run as a fully fledged self sufficient business with support from corporate Ghana.”

National Sports Authority head, Sarfo Mensah pledged his outfit’s support for the league, so was a representative from the Youth and Sports Ministry.

Amputee football chairman, Emmanuel Ofosu Yeboah also pledged his readiness to take the sport a notch higher.

Eight teams comprising EEFSA Amputee FC, Global, Amugisco, Justice, Ericos, Richoff and Asanteman Amputee FC will battle for honors at venues such as Accra Stadium, Accra Technical Training Center, Wembley, Lizzy Sports Complex, Baba Yara Stadium and KNUST, Kumasi.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum