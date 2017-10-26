Amponsah Pledges Football Paradigm Shift

Kwesi Nyantakyi- GFA Presidentkyi

There is no gainsaying the fact that Kwesi Nyanta has left a rich legacy posterity will use as reference point.

But it will take passionate sports law practitioner Nana Yaw Amponsah to take Ghana football a notch higher when given the nod in 2019.

The founder and president of Phar Rangers, a Division One side has pointed out, his background in sports law places him in a better position to give the country’s football a more professional and business touch.

In his manifesto sighted by DAILY GUIDE SPORTS, it stated that he will establish an ultra-modern national team training center to serve as a training base for all national teams. Also, a collaboration with the Youth and Sports Ministry, education and the Regional Football Associations to establish ten regional academies, using ten SHS as bases and to reintroduce the academy system.

Having been in active sports for a little over a decade, the director of football talents, Phar Rangers, UK indicated in the manifesto that when given the mandate, he will make the domestic top flight league more attractive through the establishment of a dedicated branding and marketing department, create effective sponsorship ambassadorial team comprising renowned ex footballers and celebrities as well as renovate 64 training pitches for all league clubs within a four-year period.

Establishment of a football museum to preserve the country’s rich history, serve as a learning centre (Library) and to generate revenue for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the implementation of ‘one league centre, one ambulance’ policy is captured in the manifesto.

And with his audacious slogan of ‘Empowering the football people, and decoding the football people tag’ , his reform proposal seeks to introduce two Vice Presidents to ensure effective delegation of powers as well as establish an independent tribunal to adjudicate cases to ensure quicker decision making and abolish board room points system.

The well travelled businessman who has great ability to broker sports business deals and sustainable business development, has spoken in international seminars and conferences like Soccerex, Wyscout etc. believes that ‘Football which started as a recreational activity is now a multi-billion dollar industry “ we must have our share of this huge global cake.”

The GFA president aspirant recently emerged as the best U-40 entrepreneur in a prestigious Awards Gala ceremony in Accra.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum