Ampofo Ankrah Symposium  Feb. 23. 

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

Kwesé Sports anchor, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, is set to reveal and share the secrets of his success in the media spanning two decades.

The former BBC Sports, Joy FM, TV3, Metro TV, Etv, Atlantis Radio and Supersport reporter, (@kingyawampofo on IG & Twitter) is set to share his amazing story of 20 years in the broadcasting industry from Ghana to the continental and global studios.

The first of many campus tours starts with a photo exhibition and symposium at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) as part of the Institute’s SRC week on February 23, from 10am.

The theme is “The Evolution” and celebrated media personalities including former colleagues Emma Morrison, Randy Abbey, Paul Adom Otchere and Ibrahim Sannie Daraa would be in attendance.

There would also be reading of excerpts from his much awaited motivational book; #The Audacity of Dreams”

The event is powered by ICAAN & One Ghana.

From The Sports Desk