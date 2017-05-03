Ampofo Ankrah Quits Beach Soccer

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

The President of the Ghana Beach Soccer Association (GBSA) has revealed that he will not seek a third term election as the head of Ghana’s fastest growing sport, Beach Soccer.

Broadcaster turned sports administrator, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah revealed this exclusively to Ghana web after the Hearts vs Kotoko May Day Anniversary match at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He made the surprise revelation as he spoke about Africa’s progress at the ongoing FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in the Bahamas.

Ampofo Ankrah said his decision is a progressive one that will enable him play a more significant and dynamic role in the promotion of the sand sport.

He is widely regarded as the founding father of Ghana beach soccer alongside Ghana Baseball/Softball and Skate Soccer pioneer Albert Frimpong.

The former Supersport reporter hinted that the 2017/2018 beach soccer league will kick off at the end of May after a Congress which will set the date for the GBSA to elect his successor.

Ampofo Ankrah has stood unopposed in two previous elections in 2011 and 2015.

Notable achievements of Ghana beach soccer include the 2011 launch of the first ever beach soccer league in West Africa.

He also pushed for the formation of a national team Black Sharks in 2013, CAF ranking of 6th in 2015, FIFA ranking of 39th in 2015 and two consecutive Afcon beach soccer qualifications (Seychelles 2014/Nigeria 2016).

Ampofo Ankrah is also the founder and navigator of Books and Boots; a non profit organization that promotes education and recreation in deprived communities across Ghana since 2009.

In December 2016, he was appointed Communications Director of the West African Beach Soccer Union (WABSU)

