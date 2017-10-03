Ampadu Trains With Wales

Chelsea prodigy Ethan Ampadu took to Wales Training this week

Wales hit the training pitch this week ahead of their crunch upcoming World Cup qualifier against Georgia, with a youthful presence on their side.

Highly rated Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu has been called up into the squad by boss Chris Coleman, as Wales look to continue their reputation of blooding talented youngsters and giving them a chance, regardless of age.

Ampadu was snapped up by Chelsea after impressing during a Checkatrade trophy clash versus the Blues, and was equally eye-catching during his first run-out for the club against Nottingham Forest.

The 17-year-old, son of former pro, Kwame Ampadu, has been drafted into the national set-up and can feature either in defence or midfield.

Chelsea are even yet to agree a compensation package deal with Exeter after taking their wonderkid, though Coleman is ready to introduce him to the international stage.

Ampadu took to training this week alongside fellow youngster Ben Woodburn, who caught the attention of the nation after his stunning debut strike against Austria.

The Liverpool starlet took the ball on at the edge of the area with the deftest of touches, before lashing an effort into the top corner of the goal and sending the home supporters into scenes of euphoria.