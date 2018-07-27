Amissah-Arthur Was “Christ-Like” – Gov’t

The late Vice President Paa Kwasi Amissah-Arthur

Government has paid tribute to late former Vice-President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, for his service to the country.



On behalf of the Akufo-Addo government, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia read a tribute at the pre-burial service at the Accra International Conference Centre held on Friday, 27 July 2018, and stated that Mr Amissah-Arthur served the nation “with utmost integrity”.



His attitude to work and contribution to economic development was described as one to be emulated by all.



The vice-president described his late predecessor as a good Christian who “strived to live a Christ-like life”.



He said the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) was one who would turn the other cheek if he had a slap on one side of his face, adding: “He was never one to seek vengeance”.



Dr Bawumia said Mr Amissah-Arthur’s memory should spur the country on to live, love, embrace one another and fight for the nation.



Meanwhile, the government of Ghana has decided to re-name Moree Senior High School in the Central Region after the late former vice-president.



“In consultation with his family, His Excellency the president and the government, have decided to rename Moree Senior High School to Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur Senior High School in honour of the late vice-president”, Dr Bawumia revealed.

-Classfmonline