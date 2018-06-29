Amissah-Arthur Was A “First Class Gentleman” – Bawumia

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has described his departed predecessor Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur as “a first class gentleman.”

The former vice president died shortly after being rushed to the 37 Military Hospital after he reportedly collapsed while at the Airforce Base Gym early Friday morning.

Amissah-Arthur was an economist, academic and politician who was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from 6 August 2012 until 7 January 2017, under President John Mahama.

Paying tribute to the former governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Bawumia noted he “dutifully served” the nation.

“I received with shock and sadness the sudden death of my predecessor, His Excellency Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, former Vice President of the Republic.

“He dutifully served our nation in the high offices of Governor of the Bank of Ghana and Vice President of the Republic,” the Vice president said in a Facebook post.

Dr. Bawumia stated: “He was always civil and can be described as a first class gentleman. My condolences to his family, wife, children, the NDC fraternity, and the entire nation. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace.”

On his part, President Akufo-Addo expressed shock at the death of former Vice President Amissah-Arthur.

In a tweet, the President acknowledged the contribution of the late Amissah-Arthur to the development of the state noting “he appeared to have more to offer”.

“I have learnt with shock and great sadness the sudden death of the former Vice President of the Republic, His Excellency Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur. He has been a longstanding public servant, who discharged his duties with dignity. The news of his death is unfortunate, since he appeared to have a lot to contribute to the public life of our country.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with his wife, children and family. I extend my deepest condolences to them, and also to the former President of the Republic, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, and to the National Democratic Congress, of which the former Vice President was a prominent member. Ghana has lost a fine public servant,” the President wrote on Facebook.

