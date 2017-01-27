Amissah-Arthur Quits

Jabesh Amissah-Arthur

The Chief Executive Officer of Bui Power Authority Jabesh Amissah-Arthur has relinquished his post following a change of government.

A January 25, 2017 memo to staff of Bui served notice that the Mechanical Engineer will be starting his terminal leave today, January 27, 2017.

“While arranging to hand over to the President’s Representative as agreed with the minister, the Director for Programs and Engineering Department, Mr. Anthony Boye Osafo-Kissi, will be responsible for the day-to-day administration of the Authority,” the brother of immediate past vice president of Ghana Kwesi Amissah-Arthur stated in the memo.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur (in spectacles above) is a trained Mechanical Engineer from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology with over 25 years rich experience in many World Bank, European Investment Bank, Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, Agence Francaise de Development sponsored projects.

He has had close involvement in regional energy projects such as the West African Gas Pipeline Project (WAGP) and the West African Power Pool (WAPP). He has a Master’s degree from Harvard.

President Akufo-Addo has already relieved some heads of public institutions of their post.

-Starrfmonline