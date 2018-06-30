Amissah-Arthur Is Dead; Leaders Pay Tribute

GOOD BYE! Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur

Former Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, passed away in the early hours of yesterday.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur, who served as Vice President from 2012 to 2017, reportedly collapsed at the Airforce Base Gym on Friday, June 29 while on his regular morning exercise, and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital, but pronounced dead upon arrival.

His death came as a shock to the entire country, especially supporters and leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), who were preparing to embark on massive demonstration against the removal of the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku-Amankwah from office.

Reports about his sudden demise went viral on social media at about 7am until sources at the 37 Military Hospital confirmed them around 8am.

Cause of Death

Even though the hospital has not informed Ghanaians about the possible cause of death, there are speculations that the former Vice President died of cardiac arrest or what many refer to as ‘heart attack.’

Tributes

When news of his death broke, Ghanaians took to various social media platforms to express their sorrow.

President Akufo-Addo

Chief among them was President Akufo-Addo, who expressed shock at the passing of Mr Amissah-Arthur.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

President Akufo-Addo, in a Facebook post said, “I have learnt with shock and great sadness the sudden death of the former Vice President of the Republic, His Excellency Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur. He has been a longstanding public servant, who discharged his duties with dignity. Ghana has lost a fine public servant.

“The news of his death is unfortunate since he appeared to have a lot to contribute to the public life of our country. My thoughts and sympathies are with his wife, children and family. I extend my deepest condolences to them, and also to the former President of the Republic, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, and to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of which the former Vice President was a prominent member. May his soul rest in perfect peace.

Bawumia

Moments later, Dr Bawumia also posted on his Facebook wall, “I received with shock and sadness the sudden death of my predecessor, His Excellency Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, former Vice President of the Republic.”

“He dutifully served our nation in the high offices of Governor of the Bank of Ghana and Vice President of the Republic.

“He was always civil and can be described as a first class gentleman. My condolences to his family, wife, children, the NDC fraternity and the entire nation. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Visit

Dr Bawumia later travelled to the former Vice President’s residence at North Ridge to console the widow and other relations.

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), which Mr Amissah Arthur was affiliated to, have since expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, in a statement, said, “Mr. Amissah-Arthur was a very dutiful servant to our country who served his nation well and in multiple endeavours.”

According to Mr. Kufuor, “His passing is a deep loss to our nation and to his family. I mourn with the country and the family he has left behind.”

Mahama Mourns!

Former President John Mahama also expressed sadness at the untimely death of his former vice, saying “I learnt about the untimely demise of my brother and friend, Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur with shock and deep sorrow.”

“He was an admirable personality both in Ghana and the NDC because he served with distinction in the many roles he played in the development of our country.”

Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings, who first appointed the late Amissah-Arthur, in a tweet, said that “this has come as a shock. Paa Kwesi @KBAmissahArthur was a consummate professional, who performed his duties with dignity and humility. My sincere condolences to his family. Fare thee well, Sir.”

Family Demands Privacy

As scores of sympathizers and well-wishers trooped to the residence of the former Vice President, his brother, Jabesh Amissah-Arthur, urged the general public, especially the media, to give the bereaved family privacy.

In a press statement, he noted that “with deep regrets, we announce the sudden demise of the immediate-past Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency K. B. Amissah-Arthur in Accra this morning.”

“Respectfully, we wish to request that the media give the family some privacy in these very difficult times.”

Funeral Arrangements

The statement added that “the family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support in this moment of grief. In due course, the family would keep the public informed of the funeral arrangements.

Career

The late vice president served as special assistant to the Secretary of Finance and Economic Planning, Kwesi Botchwey from 1983 to 1986 during the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) administration headed by former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Born on April 29, 1951, Mr. Amissah-Arthur later became Deputy Minister of Finance in 1993 after Ghana returned to multiparty democracy and served in that capacity until 1997.

When former President John Evans Atta-Mills assumed office, Mr. Armissah-Arthur was appointed Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) in October 2009.

He was elevated to the position of Vice President on August 6, 2012 following the death of Prof. Mills.

Uncertainty

The late Amissah-Arthur chaired 39th June 4 Revolutionary Lecture at the National Theatre in Accra on May 31, 2018 where he expressed doubt about his career as a politician.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur, who worshipped at the Calvary Methodist Church at Adabraka in Accra, is survived by Matilda Amissah-Arthur, former Second Lady and two children.

