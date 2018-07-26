Amissah-Arthur Begins Journey Home Today

The late Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur

The file past of the remains of the late Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur will open this morning at the Conference Centre in Accra.

The public viewing of the body of the former governor of the Central bank will continue to tomorrow July 27, 2018 as part of the state funeral for the departed statesman.

A burial service will be held at the International Conference Centre in his memory after which a cortege will march the remains through some principal streets of Accra before the burial. The internment is strictly by invite.

According to the Accra Regional Police Command, roads such as the Osu Cemetery Traffic Light, on the Lokko Street and the Castle road, from the AU Circle to Osu Cemetery Traffic Light will be closed for the event.

They will be closed from today, Thursday, July 26 to Friday, 27 July 2018.

Traffic from the AU Circle towards the Castle road shall be diverted unto the Abdul Diouf and King Hassan roads.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur died on June 29 at the 37 militray hospital after reportedly collapsing at the Air Force Gym while exercising. He was known for his tolerance and decency in a political atmosphere which is often acrimonious.

-Starrfmonline