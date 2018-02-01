Ameyaw Debrah Apologises To Miss Ghana Organisation 

Inna Patty And Ameyaw Debrah

Celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah has retracted a publication he culled from Ghanacelebrities.com alleging that Exclusive Events Ghana, organiser of Miss Ghana pageant, has turned the pageant into an escort agency that pimps winners.

This follows a directive from Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co Chambers, lawyers of Exclusive Events Ghana, to media houses to retract and desist from spreading malicious and defamatory reports about their client or risk getting sued.

Three Miss Ghana queens, including Stephanie Karikari (Miss Ghana 2010), Antoinette Delali Kemavor (Miss Ghana 2015) and Giuseppina Nana Akua Baafi (Miss Ghana 2013), in Ghanacelebrities.com’s series of publications from December 2017 alleged that Inna Patty, CEO of Exclusive Events, organisers of the pageant, had tried pimping them to raise money to support the pageant.

But their claims were shut down by Miss Ghana 2015 runners-up, Afua Asieduwaa Akrofi and Rebecca Asamoah, who said they never experienced that while they worked under the brand.

Also, lawyers of Exclusive Events Ghana denied the allegations.

According to them, the allegations against their client by the past queens are “baseless, categorically untrue, inspired by malice and mischief and only calculated to ridicule, embarrass, disparage and bring our client’s enviable reputation into disrepute.”

It went ahead to ask the media house that published one-sided story to retract.

Ameyawdebrah.com was the first to retract on January 17, 2017, with the caption: ‘RETRACTION: 3 former Miss Ghana winners accuse organizer of pimping and exploitation’.

“My attention has been drawn to my publication on December 17, 2017, which had audios of past Miss Ghana winners accusing the organizers of many allegations, by the lawyers of Miss Inna Patty and Exclusive Events, organizers of the beauty pageant.

The lawyers drew my attention to the fact that the publication/claims culled from Ghanacelebrities.com is a falsehood. I, hereby, apologize and retract our previous publication,” it said.

“We wish Exclusive Events well and apologize for any harm our publication may have caused,” the publication further said.