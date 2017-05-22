Amewu Gets Ram… Over Galamsey Fight

From right: Richard Addo and Ohene Gyimah, VAED Ghana CEO and Operations Manager, respectively. INSET: The ram that the NGO intends to present to Hon. Peter Amewu

Volunteers against Environmental Degradation (VAED) Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) with special interest in environmental issues, has showered praises on the Minister of Land and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu.

According to Richard Addo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of VAED Ghana, the minister has been bold, patriotic and committed to the fight against illegal mining also known as ‘galamsey’ since he assumed office.

He stated that on behalf of all Ghanaians, especially those who are concerned about the environment, his outfit would present a huge ram to Mr Amewu, who is touring Ashanti Region to thank him for his sacrifices.”

He noted that Mr. Amewu’s tireless efforts are aimed at protecting the environment, especially the rivers and the farmlands, which are currently being destroyed through rampant illegal mining by some people across the country.

“The nation loses GH¢6 billion annually to foreigners through ‘galamsey,’ a research has indicated. They have also left a whopping debt of GH¢20 billion in reclamation cost in the process,” he cried.

Mr. Addo said the efforts by the Minister would not only benefit the Ghanaian population but unborn generations.

“This hard-working minister needs to be applauded and encouraged.”

Mr. Addo, who was speaking at a press conference in Kumasi on Sunday afternoon, also commended the Member of Parliament (MP) for Amansie West, Albert Quarm, for his role in ensuring that illegal mining is eliminated.

He assured Mr. Amewu that a chunk of Ghana’s population appreciate his significant role in saving the environment so he should sustain his laudable work, warning people who indiscriminately cut down trees and destroy water bodies to enrich themselves to stop the practice.

Mr. Addo suggested that when sanity is eventually restored to the mining industry only registered small-scale mining firms, who employ some of the citizenry, should be allowed to work, adding that his outfit was ready to support government’s efforts at protecting the environment.

VAED, which was formed in 2015, intends to educate the public on environmental issues and assist regulatory bodies to ensure that EPA laws are fully complied with, among others.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi