American Tourist Found Dead At Boti Falls

Boti Falls

Norman Sun Harris, a 65-year-old US citizen who was billed to construct a canopy walk at the Boti Waterfalls Resort has been found dead in his room at the resort, near Asesewa in the Upper Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region.

The Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said the American was found dead by the management of Boti Falls on Thursday morning.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh narrated that one Jibril Yakubu, a tour guide at the Boti Waterfalls Resort, told the Police that about two months ago, the American, who had been contracted by the management of the falls to construct a canopy walkway at the resort, fell sick and was admitted at the Koforidua Government Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

According to the Regional Police Spokesman, on Thursday, at around 9 am, the management went to check on him and upon entering his room, he was found dead.

“There were no external marks of violence found on his body to suggest any foul play. His body was removed and deposited at the regional hospital morgue at Koforidua for preservation, waiting to be conveyed to the Police Hospital in Accra for autopsy,” he disclosed.

He added that efforts are underway to inform the US Embassy in Accra about the death of Norman.

From Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua