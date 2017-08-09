American-Based Ghanaian Drowns At Boti Falls

An American-based Ghanaian has reportedly drowned at Boti Falls in the Eastern region.

The victim whose name is yet to be identified is believed to be in his 40s.

Information gathered by Starr News Eastern regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah reveals the deceased drowned on Tuesday around 3pm, but the body has not been retrieved despite several efforts by locals.

The deceased reportedly visited the tourist site with his American friends but drowned when he managed to rescue one of his friends who was drowning.

An eyewitness, Bismark Amgbor, who visited the scene told Starr News, traditional leaders and priests in the area have performed all necessary rituals to back the local rescue team searching the body but to no avail.

He said Police Personnel from Obawale who were informed have visited the scene with no rescue gadgets to support the locals to retrieve the body.

Reports say the water level at the falls has risen due to the heavy downpours the region is experiencing making it dangerous for tourists who have less swimming skills, but Management of the Boti Falls have failed to provide precautionary measures to draw attention of tourists to the dangers. Efforts to get management of the water fall and the Obawale Police have not been successful.

