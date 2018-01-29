Ambulance Crash Death Toll Rise

Another person involved in the fatal accident that occurred at Beahu in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region has died, bringing the death toll to five.

The accident occurred when an ambulance conveying a sick person from Dixcove to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi collided with a tipper truck.

The deceased, believed to be a nurse, was taking care of the patient in the ambulance when the accident happened.

He was admitted at the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital in Sekondi but passed on last Friday.

The tipper truck, which was loaded with manganese, was travelling from Takoradi to Tarkwa.

The deceased, all males, included Ben Asafoah, who was being conveyed to the hospital.

The driver of the ambulance, whose name was given as Alex Asare, is currently responding to treatment.

The ambulance reportedly knocked down a pedestrian who also died on the spot.

The bodies of the victims had been deposited at the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital morgue while the others who got injured are receiving treatment at the same facility.

The Western and Central Regional Manager of the Road Safety Commission, Bismark Boakye remarked, “In fact, I was very sad upon hearing the news, especially after speaking well about Western Region’s low accident rate at a conference, and now look at what has just happened. The attitude of drivers trying to race with ambulances on siren should be addressed.”

An onlooker, who gave his name only as Swanzy, was also not happy with the attitude of some drivers who would not give way to ambulances conveying sick people to health facilities.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi