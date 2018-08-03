Ambolley Meets SSUE @ +233 Jazz Bar Tomorrow

SSUE

Gyedu Blay-Ambolley is billed to perform alongside female Afro-pop artiste SSUE at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill in Accra tomorrow.

The highlife and Afro-jazz artiste is expected to surprise the audience with his dramatic blend of traditional and contemporary rhythms and treat music fans to an unforgettable performance.

The show is being organised by Scratch Studios & Music Publishing, in collaboration +233 Jazz Bar & Grill, with sponsorship from some of the music stakeholders.

Some of the artistes billed to perform are Dela Botri, Steve Bedi, Skido, Immanuel, Ananse Band and a host of other performing artistes.

The show is expected to attract a number of personalities, music stakeholders and music fans from all walks of life.

The show, according to the organisers, is being organised to bring all the artistes on the bill closer to their fans and give Ghanaian music fans an unparalleled party this weekend.

SSUE has promised to perform most of her hit songs like ‘Fire Will Burn You’, ‘Commotion’, ‘Three Little Birds’ and ‘Hypnotise’, which is due for release in the United States of America (USA) soon.

The show will start kick off at 8:00pm and the first 50 music fans who will be at the event will be offered surprise packages which include copies and other souvenirs from the sponsors.

They will also have the opportunity to interact and take photographs with SSUE and Gyedu Blay-Ambolley before and after the show.

By George Clifford Owusu