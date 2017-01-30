Ambassador Quartey Appointed New AU Vice Chair

Ambassador Kwesi Quartey

Ambassador Kwesi Quartey, former Secretary to ex-President John Mahama, is to serve as Vice Chairperson of the AU Commission.

In a twitter post, President Akufo-Addo wrote “Congratulations to Amb. Kwesi Quartey on being elected as the Vice Chair of the AU Commission. I wish you the very best in your new job”.

Congratulations to Amb. Kwesi Quartey on being elected as the Vice Chair of the AU Commission. I wish you the very best in your new job. — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) January 30, 2017

Mr Quartey whose diplomatic career spans over 30 years of service in various capacities in Ghana’s embassies and high commissions including Cotonou, Cairo, Brussels, Havana among others, succeeds South Africa’s Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Meanwhile, Chadian Foreign Minister Moussa Faki Mahamat becomes new Chairperson of the AU Commission.

Mr Quartey previously served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration under the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He is expected to drive Agenda 2063 of the AU for sustainable development of Africa, after being given the mandate at the 28th Summit of the Heads of State and Governments currently ongoing at the African Union (AU) Headquarters, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

-Starrfmonline