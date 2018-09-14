Amb. Quarcoo’s Legacy Lives On… Mourns Kofi Annan

Ambassador Ray Quarcoo, Counsel General to Haiti (L) with H.E. Heather Cameron, Counselor, Canadian High Commission to Ghana and Michael Chol, South Sudan Ambassador pose during Kofi Annan’s funeral in Accra yesterday. INSET: Young Dogboe at the Bridge Boxing Gym

The history of Ghana sports in general and boxing in particular, will not be complete without the mention of Ambassador Ray Quarcoo, former president of Ghana Boxing Federation and Black Stars Management member.

And to say the Goodwill Sports Ambassador has contributed to the success story of Ghana boxing is understatement.

Indeed, of the world titlists Ghana has produced from the 70s till today, including Ike Quartey, Alfred Kotey, Nana Yaw Konadu, Joshua Clottey, Joseph Abgeko, Emmanuel Tagoe and Isaac Dogboe, the sports administrator par excellence had a hand in their success stories.

He played major roles in ensuring that former world champions like Ike Quartey, Alfred Kotey, Joshua Clottey, Joseph Agbeko and currently Isaac Dogboe put Ghana on the world map.

His tenure in office saw drastic changes in the pugilistic sport; right from securing of sponsorship kits, courses and seminars for coaches in and outside Ghana, as well as rebranding amateur boxing to regular boxing leagues.

As far back as in 2013, he succeeded in striking a fruitful deal (a joint training exercise) with their Turkish counterparts for international friendly competition.

And today, Ghana is a beneficiary of the competition; which has extended an invitation to the seasoned boxing administrator as the Special Guest of Honour in Turkey.

Notwithstanding his diverse contributions to the brilliant stories of most of the boxers mentioned, some, particularly those belonging to the current generation have totally abandoned him (not giving him the due respect).

He took particular interest in current WBO Super Bantamweight champion Dogboe in securing a Ghanaian passport, accommodated him (Dogboe) at his (H.E. Quarcoo) Bridge Boxing Gym accommodation at Roman Ridge, Accra, and ensured that the boxer participated in the 2012 Olympics.

Meanwhile, ambassador Quarcoo together with other members from the Diplomatic Corps have mourned the former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan, who was buried yesterday in Accra.