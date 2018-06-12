Amasaman Picks Milo CL Final Ticket

All is set for the national finals of the Milo U-13 Champions League (CL) scheduled from June 20-23 at the Paa Joe Park at KNUST after the last zonal event ended over the weekend.

The Zone Four event held at the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana in the Eastern Region saw Amasaman M/A Primary School from the Greater Accra Region emerging as winners of the zone and qualified alongside St. Anthony R/C Primary from the Eastern Region and Nkwanta Redeem D/A Primary School from the Volta Region.

It was an intense event at the Eastern Region as 12 schools competed for the opportunity to represent their regions at the grand finale.

However, it was Amasaman M/A Primary School who stood tall after beating Redeem D/A 2-0 to be crowned Zone Four champions. They also made their presence felt at the region as they exhibited some great football and made their mark as one of the favourite teams to win the national finals.

But they would face a difficult task as other teams are geared up for action with winning the ultimate at the back of their minds.

Other qualified teams that would be competing for glory include Kaladan E/P Primary School from the Northern Region, Kundugud Primary from Upper West and St. Mark’s Primary School from Upper East.

The rest are Sepe Timpon M/A Primary from the Ashanti Region, Techimantia Methodist Primary from the Brong Ahafo Region, Myohang Forces Primary from Western Region, and A & D Memorial Basic School from the Central Region.

Winners would walk away with a giant trophy, medals, cash prize, footballs and other souvenirs from Milo.

From The Sports Desk