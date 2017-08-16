Amandzeba Storms Piano Bar On Sept. 1

Amandzeba

Ghanaian highlife musician and songwriter, Amandzeba Nat Brew, is billed to perform live at a show dubbed ‘A Night With Amandzeba’ on Friday, September 1 at the Piano Bar, located at Teshie near the GREDA Estate Shell roundabout.

Amandzeba and his 11-member band will be one of the main attractions at the event, which is expected to attract a large number of highlife music fans across the capital.

The show which is being organised by the management of the Piano Bar will feature some of the seasoned and talented highlife music stars in the country.

The veteran highlife musician, who was recently honoured by the Oak Plaza Hotel for his outstanding achievement in the Ghanaian music industry, is expected to delight fans with his highlife danceable songs.

The ‘Amandzeba Live In Concert’, according to the organisers, is a perfect chance for full-grown audience who want to enjoy great music and dance.

In a chat, Amandzeba promised patrons several surprises on the night, but remained tight-lipped on details. He, however, insisted that the event will be worth every pesewa paid by patrons.

“The event is meant to relax lovers as they enjoy good music from me and my band. As I have done over the years, I will give my fans and admirers the best of Amandzeba,” he added.

By George Clifford Owusu