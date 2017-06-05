Amandzeba, Others To Host Concert To Support Palestine Liberation

Amandzeba. INSET: Kwabena Kwabena

Nat Brew, popularly known in the showbiz industry as Amandzeba, is spearheading a music concert to champion the liberation of Palestinians from Israeli occupation.

The musician and his colleagues will on Friday, July 14 organise a musical concert dubbed ‘African Voices for Palestine’ at the National Theatre in Accra to express their solidarity with the Palestinians.

The event which is being organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign Ghana will witness some renowned artistes performing alongside Amandzeba.

Some of artistes billed to perform at the event are Knii Lante Blankson, Stonebwoy, Kwabena Kwabena, Jackie Ankrah and Gyedu Blay-Ambulley.

Others are Black Rasta, Edem, Rocky Dawuni, Pozo Hayes, Klala, Besa Simons, Naa Amanua, Miata Fambulley from Liberia, among others, who will entertain prospective audiences with contemporary and old-time songs.

Speaking at the launch of the event at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra, Amandzeba Nat Brew stated that the concert was motivated by the historic struggle of the Palestinians similar to that of the people of South Africa who endured suffering under apartheid, where musical concerts organised around the world contributed significantly to bring an end to that system of governance.

According to him, “The Palestinians have suffered assassination and detentions without trial while their farms have been destroyed and lands stolen from them and denied access to water. Palestinian refugees have also been denied the right to return to their homeland.”

“We are protesting against these crimes against the Palestine people hence a number of musicians including; myself decided to organise this concert,” he explained.

Amandzeba, therefore, called on other stakeholders, including members of parliament, trade union leaders, political parties, youth and students’ groups, chiefs and the public to join them during the concert.