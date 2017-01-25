Amandzeba Live In Concert @ Piano Bar

Amandzeba Nat Brew

Highlife music icon Amandzeba Nat Brew has announced a special performance to be staged live for his fans and all highlife music lovers at the Piano Bar located at Teshie Nungua, close to the GREDA Estate roundabout in Accra on Friday, January 27 at 8:00pm.

Dubbed ‘Amanzeba Live In Concert Phase 10’, the concert is being organised by the Piano Bar, in collaboration with MPM Rekords.

The event will be a night of fun for music fans who will troop to the Piano Bar to watch the highlife music icon and other supporting acts perform live on stage.

Amandzeba has promised to make the night a dazzling one with his stagecraft and dancing skills.

Some selected highlife musicians who have made a huge impact on highlife music scene with great highlife tunes will mount the stage alongside Amandzeba to bring back the highlife memories.

The concert, according to the organisers, is all about remembering the good old days of highlife and the forms of music that shaped the genre into what it is today.

He promised to thrill his fans with tunes from his album ‘Maria’ and other hit songs such as ‘Dede Misuumobo’, ‘Wogbe Jeke’, ‘Opioto Datsor’, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu (beatwaves@yahoo.com)