Amandzeba, Adane Best, Others For MOGO 2018

Amandzeba

Patrons of Ghanaian highlife music will witness another historic musical concert dubbed ‘Music of Ghanaian Origin’ (MOGO) at the La Palm Beach Hotel in Accra on March 24.

The concert which is being organised by Citi FM has been running for almost a decade. It is a highly-anticipated music festival which has served as a source of entertainment for many highlife fanatics.

This year’s event, which is expected to be the biggest yet, will witness live performances from Amandzeba, Adane Best, Isaac Aryee, Dromo Naa, among others.

They will rock the evening with great hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

According to the organisers, preparations are far advanced to make the event a memorable one.

This year’s edition is part of activities to mark the station’s ‘Heritage Month’ initiative, which seeks to project the culture and heritage of Ghana.

For the past years, MOGO has been a platform to extol music brewed in Ghana by Ghanaian artistes, and it has featured a lot of Ghana’s music giants.

Last year, the event featured highlife greats like Nana Kwame Ampadu, A.B. Crentsil, the late Paapa Yankson and Amandzeba.

Others were Adane Best, Kwabena Kwabena and Okyeame Kwame.

There was also a performance from Chief Moomen and his Wogbejeke crew, who told the history of Ghanaian music through drama.