Amamere Group Lifts High Ghana Flag

The Amamere group

Amamere Folk Music & Dance Ensemble, a Pan-African dance company based in Accra, lifted high the flag of Ghana in Bulgaria when the group thrilled cultural music and dance fans at this year’s edition of the Pazardzhik International Folklore Festival.

The Pazardzhik International Folklore festival, held at the weekend in Bulgaria, offered a great platform for African cultural music and dance groups to perform to a large number of cultural music fans from various countries across the globe.

This year’s festival attracted musicians from across the globe who entertained their audience with their rich collection of both continental African music and contemporary Western songs.

The members of the Amamere Folk Music & Dance Ensemble treated the crowd with new dances from their large repertoire of traditional music and choreographed dance pieces.

The allure of watching the performance of the group proved to be too much for some of the enthused fans as they eventually deserted their seats and joined in the dancing.

At the festival, the group taught some of the fans who showed interest in the group how to play some of the instruments used in cultural dance.

Speaking to BEATWAVES, Badu Evans, the leader and artistic director of the group, said the group showcased over 30 different traditional dances at the festival which fascinated fans who kept asking for more.

According to him, over the past years, the group has gained wide recognition throughout Ghana, the West African sub-region, Europe and America due to its spectacular performances to enthusiastic audiences.

He disclosed that the group has held workshops and seminars on Ghanaian and African music and dance for some selected schools in Ghana, as well as some foreign nationals who visited Ghana to learn Ghanaian traditional music and dance.