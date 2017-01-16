Amamere Group To Develop Talent In Youth

Badu Evans

The Amamere Folk Music & Dance Ensemble will this year embark on an educational tour in some selected educational institutions in the country to promote traditional music and dance, Badu Evans, the leader of the group, has disclosed.

According to him, one of the group’s objectives is to develop the talents in the youth and also create employment opportunities for them.

He said as part of the group’s effort to develop talents in the youth, it has already negotiated with some educational institutions in the country, where its members would train and help to develop talents in the youth through free training lessons.

Badu Evans stressed that the training programmes were initiated to encourage the youth to develop interest in traditional music and dance.

The leader of the group revealed that his group has already trained over 100 young men and women who are currently at the forefront of traditional, contemporary music and dance in Ghana.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, Badu Evans mentioned that the group is currently negotiating with its partners to invest in some traditional music and dance groups in the country to create more jobs for the youth in the country.

He added that the Amamere Folk Music & Dance Ensemble would liaise with some local and international event organisers to secure gigs for Ghanaian cultural dance groups as a way of helping to promote Ghanaian cultural dance and music.

The Amamere Folk Music & Dance since its formation has participated in so many international festivals in Italy, Germany, United Kingdom, Denmark, Turkey, United States of America, among others.

He said in 2009, the group participated in Canada-Dance World Cup Ambassador contest and Greece International Folklore Festival (City of Serres Folk Fest).

In 2010, the group also participated in Jutajaiset International Festival held in Finland, and in 2011, it participated in Georgia-Batumi in Folklore Festival tour between July 16-28, 2011, USA-EXPO Americans 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland, October 21-28, Turkey Mercin Citrus Festival in Turkey, November 2011, USA, B4P Events-New Jersey from November 23, 2011 to January 16-21, 2012 and a host of others.

By George Clifford Owusu