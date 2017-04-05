“Amale” At Alliance Française

Courtesy of Village Minds Production, “Amale”, a dramatic blend of music, dance, theatre, poetry and spoken word will on Saturday April 8 be performed at the Alliance Française in Accra.

The play examines very touchy attitudes within the Ghanaian society with the sole purpose of drawing the attention to the ills of society while provoking viewers to either eschew or make corrections for the betterment of all.

“Amale” will feature poems from Kofi Awoonor, Kwesi Brew, Attukwei Okai, Kofi Anyidoho, Fiifi Abaidoo amongst others. The performance will include NJ Braso, Koo Kumi, Brenda Bakomoro, Nene Tetteh Adusu and Selikem Geni.

Village Minds Production has over the last two years produced high quality theatrical pieces. In November of 2016, they staged ‘The Love of Mamavi” and later performed the hilarious play titled “Homeless” – all at the Amphitheatre of Alliance Française.

W.K. Dzewornu-Norvor with the support of Nii Ayi Solomon and Cygismel Cherub directed the production.