Amakye Dede, Sarkodie To Perform In New York

Abrantie Amakye Dede

One of Ghana’s celebrated highlife music giants, Abrantie Amakye Dede, has been invited to perform at an event dubbed ‘Da Highest Concert’ in New York, USA, tomorrow.

Slated to take place at the Hammerstein Ballroom on 311 W 34 Street, the event will also witness other performances from Sarkodie as well.

The ace highlife musician, who has achieved so much in the last 25 years of his musical career, told BEATWAVES yesterday that he will the best of himself on the night.

He promised to perform some of his popular songs like ‘Handkerchief’, ‘Seniwa’, ‘Brebrebe Yi’, ‘Mensuro, Mabre’, ‘Broken Promises’, among many others.

The concert will also feature Efya and Lilwin. There will also be appearances from other special guests on the night.

According to organisers of the event, the addition of Amekye Dede to the concert is to connect various generations of Ghanaians and Africans living in the USA to timeless music from various genres that celebrate Ghana.

“There will be something for everyone this summer, the young and the old. If you love highlife, then you can enjoy the evergreen music of Amakye Dede, whose music is, indeed, enjoyed by both young and old,” Terry Masson of TM Entertainment said.