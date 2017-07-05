AMA Wild On Sanitation Offenders

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has directed its Environmental Health Officers to issue notices and summons to residents in the metropolis who flout the laws on sanitation.

Sam Ayeh-Datey, coordinating director of the AMA, said this to newsmen during a clean-up exercise at Achimota in the Okaikoi North Electoral Area.

The exercise was part of the National Sanitation Day (NSD) programme.

The coordinating director said the AMA would continue its untiring efforts to sensitise the public on the need for good sanitation and to enforce the environmental sanitation laws.

Mr Ayeh-Datey said people should be made to appreciate that “a healthy environment is a major factor in the development of our society,” adding that “if we all change our attitudes and create a clean and healthy environment, things will be better for all of us.”

The coordinating director said the AMA alone cannot address the numerous environmental challenges in Accra hence, the need for people to adopt a positive behaviour towards sanitation to prevent diseases and help save lives.

Thomas Mustapha Ashong, Presiding Member of the AMA, urged residents to desist from politicising environmental issues since it undermines national effort at combating environmental abuses.

GNA