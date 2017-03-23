AMA Mayor Fully Endorsed By Assembly Members

Members of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), have voted overwhelmingly to approve President’s Akufo-Addo’s nominee for Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mohammed Adjei Sowah.

He needed at least two-thirds of the votes to be approved, but Mr. Adjei Sowah came out with all 109 assembly members endorsing him. Mr. Adjei Sowah is a former Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Other MCE’s appointed by President Akufo-Addo were Iddrisu Musah for the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Anthony K.K Sam for the Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, and Osei Assibey Antwi for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

The nominees for Kumasi and Tamale have also been approved. Only Metropolitan areas have had their Chief Executives announced.

The announcement of Chief Executives for the other assemblies is expected to happen by the end of March 2017, according to government.

Mr. Adjei Sowah has indicated that his tenure as MCE would see a more dialogue-oriented approach to dealing with the Accra Metropolis’ dire problems like filth, hawkers among others.

He has assured his outfit will not resort to the use of what he described as “crude tactics” in dealing with hawkers.

