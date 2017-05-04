AMA Demolishes Illegal Structures At Nkrumah Interchange

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly is demolishing unauthorized structures and settlements around the Kwame Nkrumah interchange at Circle in Accra.

The numerous hawkers on the pavement are also being asked to vacate the place immediately.

The exercise is reportedly at the behest of the Accra Mayor Mohammed Adjei Sowah.

The interchange which was outdoored less than a year ago has been invaded by hawkers and illegal settlers, who are threatening to vote against the President if he does not stop the demolition .

According to Starr News’ Naa Dedei Tettey who is at the scene, the traders are burning tyres and agitating as the AMA officials embark on the exercise.

-Starrfmonline