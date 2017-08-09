AMA Cautions Hawkers To Vacate Pavements

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has cautioned the general public especially, hawkers who have encroached on pavements, footbridges and other open spaces to vacate these places.



The AMA in a statement signed by the Coordinating Director, Sam Ayeh-Datey, said it will be conducting a decongestion exercise to rid the metropolis of their activities.



The statement read: “We wish to bring to the fore that, their activities are a contributory factor to the heaps of garbage deposited along the roads and additionally, they also place themselves in harm’s way as vehicles can accidentally crash into them as had been witnessed many times before. The assembly wishes to remind them that, their activities are contrary to the AMA hawkers bye-law of 2011 and section 117(1) of the road traffic regulations, 2012(lLI. 2180), and are punishable by law.



“Furthermore, the AMA wishes to remind all property owners within its jurisdiction of the premises maintenance bye-law 1995, which directs property owners or occupiers of the need to ‘white wash, paint or put the premises in a state of cleanliness.’”



The decongestion exercise will be done in phases with the active collaboration of the Ghana police service.



The focus areas for the decongestion exercise are, the Central Business District (CBD), Kaneshie market area, N1 Highway, (the Mallam-Achimota stretch), Darkuman -Kokompe, Odorkor- Kwashieman road, Nima Highway, Agbogbloshie, Kwame Nkrumah interchange and its environs.



The AMA further warned that traders plying their trade along the Barnes road and the Kwame Nkrumah avenue from old Kingsway to NIB to vacate those areas with immediate effect “while all others are being reminded to go behind the ‘red line’ as it was before.”

-Classfmonline