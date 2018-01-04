Alusynco Manufactures Home Finishing Products At Appolonia

Officials of Appolonia and Alusynco exchanging documents

Manufacturing firm Alusynco Hellas Services Ltd will join Appolonia City’s business park.

Alusynco plans to produce aluminium and PVChome finishing products such as doors, windows, curtain walls, balustrades and security doors on an acre of land at the site.

“Appolonia City’s impressive growth over the last few years made it an obvious choice for our new manufacturing facility,” said Gregory Savvidis, Technical Manager of Alusynco.

“We are excited about the opportunities to expand our reach to the new residents of Appolonia City, and to join the growing community of businesses at the business park.”

Appolonia City, located in the Kpone-Katamanso district of Greater Accra, recently announced additional investment into its residential turnkey development, The Oxford.

In addition, Appolonia City recently began the construction of 100 affordable homes together with Ghana Home Loans, which are due to be completed in 2019.

The area has seen a dramatic rise in both residential and commercial construction projects over the last decade.

“We are delighted to welcome Alusynco to Appolonia City,” said Bright Owusu-Amofah, CEO of Appolonia City.

“With its reputation for quality and the ability to supply homes with a range of aluminium fittings, we are certain that Alusynco will thrive in the Appolonia Business Park. Our residents are lucky to have a quality manufacturer like Alusynco at their doorsteps.”

The 70-acre business park offers modern commercial space designed to accommodate a range of businesses, including manufacturing, processing, storage, logistics and service companies.

A number of local and international companies have already purchased land at the park, including Crownhouse Construction & Logistics Ltd, PUMA Energy Ltd and Total Ghana Ltd

Appolonia City is a unique partnership between Africa’s largest urban land developer, Rendeavour and the chiefs, elders and community of Appolonia in Ghana.

About Alusynco

Alusynco, a subsidiary company of Hellas Construction group, has operated in Greece since 1994, and has been involved with a range of aluminium fabrication and installation projects, including Olympic facilities, residential complexes and hotels.

Alusynco’s products are certified by renowned laboratories across Europe.

Its main suppliers are among the largest firms in Europe, including ETEM, SCHUCO, SKYFRAME, SAINT-GOBAN, SALZER and others.

Appolonia City is a 2,325-acre (941-hectare) mixed-use and mixed-income urban development just 20 kilometres from the centre of Accra.

The project includes a variety of social infrastructure underpinned by world-class construction and estate management services.