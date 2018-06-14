Alpha Radio Fetes 3,000 Orphans

Sheikh Ridwan Mohammed presenting a bag of rice to an orphan

IT WAS all smiles and merrymaking as over 3,000 needy people, mostly orphans from Muslim communities, were presented with items, drinks and food to mark the Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations slated for Friday.

Alpha Radio, a top community radio station at Ahwiaa Overseas, near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, led by its popular and adored CEO, Alhaji Mohammed Sheikh Mohammed, donated the items to the orphans and the needy.

The memorable event, which was organized on the premises of Alpha Radio at Ahwiaa Overseas on Tuesday morning, saw orphans and the needy from various areas joining long queues to receive their items from Alpha Radio officials.

Items such as bags of rice, live chicken, gallons of cooking oil, footwear of different sizes, clothes, soft drinks and food were given to the beneficiaries. They were also given an undisclosed amount of money for transport to their various homes.

For the past five years, the management of Alpha Radio has been donating to orphans and the needy during the Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations to enable the beneficiaries mark the glorious occasion on the Islamic calendar like any other Muslim.

The CEO of Alpha Radio, Sheikh Mohammed Ridwan Mohammed, who is also a Scholar of World Islamic Call Society, told DAILY GUIDE that it is more blessed to give than to receive so he is following the dictates of the Holy Quran.

According to him, management of the radio station has taken a firm decision to annually support orphans and the needy during the Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations so that the beneficiaries would not feel rejected during the merrymaking occasion.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is well respected in the Muslim communities at Ahwiaa and the nearby areas by virtue of his generosity, appealed to other well-to-do people to emulate his shining example by periodically supporting orphans.

According to him, his station expended a whopping GH¢ 110,000 to purchase the food and other items, which were distributed to the orphans and the needy, promising that the generous gesture would be repeated next year and beyond.

The Alpha Radio CEO used the occasion to sternly caution Muslim youths to shun all bad lifestyles including the drinking of alcohol, smoking of Indian Hemp, also known as ‘Wee’, and the use of Tramadol, a dangerous medicine.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi