Alpha Radio Feeds 2000 Destitutes

Alpha Radio officials making a presentation to Abdul Fatau Iddris, a representative of the Wa School of the Blind

Alpha Radio at Pankrono in Kumasi has made donation to about 2,000 people, including orphans, widows, widowers and the disabled.

The donation by the radio station was to enable the beneficiaries to properly celebrate the Eid-Ul Fitr just like other Muslims in the country.

Alpha Radio presented bags of rice, boxes of cooking oil, footwear, clothes, money and other valuable items to the beneficiaries.

Formed three years ago, the radio has been donating to poor Muslims in Kumasi and its environs during Eid-Ul Fitr celebrations for three consecutive years.

This year’s beneficiaries include Wa School of the Blind, which took home several bags of rice, boxes of cooking oil and an assortment of items.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alpha Radio, Shiekh Mohammed Ridwan Mohammed aka ‘Kudi Bawasaba,’ announced that the items presented were worth GHC90,000.

He explained that the Holy Quran enjoins Muslims to offer a helping hand to the needy in society, adding “So we are just fulfilling the scripture.”

According to him, it is prudent to give than receive, stressing that his outfit wants the needy to mark the Eid-Ul Fitr with joy.

Shiekh Ridwan Mohammed said he personally purchased most of the items presented, while listeners also made contributions.

He said the donation would not be a nine-day wonder, announcing that he has plans of setting up an orphanage to help the needy in society.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asokore Mampong, Alhaji Alidu Seidu, who also made donations, saluted Alpha Radio for always helping the poor in society.

Abdul Fatau Iddris, a blind man from the Wa School of the Blind, commended Alpha Radio for remembering his school during the historic occasion.

Dignitaries such as Alhaji Saed Chibsa, Tafo Zongo Chief and Alhaji Musah Akamboga, President, Council of Zongo Chiefs Kumasi, were present.

Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim, Wangara Chief of Kumasi and Supt. Julius Peberson, Mamponteng District Police Commander, among others, also graced the occasion.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi