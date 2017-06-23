Allow Pollack To Work …Badu Tells Kotoko

Steve Pollack

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has urged the handlers of Asante Kotoko to ensure there is some stability in the technical direction of the team.

The Udinese player is of the strong belief that the frequent change of personnel in that department of the team has contributed greatly to their rocky form in the Ghana Premier League this season.

Speaking on Agoo TV yesterday, Agyemang Badu said: “I switch off my phone whenever Kotoko loses. People deliberately send me whatsapp messages just to tease me whenever we lose a game.”

“I think the change in the technical direction after pre-season is what has borne the fruit we are seeing in the team at the moment…,” he added.

Agyemang Badu who previously featured on loan at the club has thrown his support for current coach Steve Polack and has admonished the club to give him more time to resuscitate the side.

“There is a new coach in charge now. And to me, even if Kotoko finishes 13th at the end of the season, coach Polack should be maintained even for two more years.

“I watched them play against Aduana few weeks ago at Dormaa. You could see he knows what he is doing and the players are working for him,” he stated.

Asante Kotoko recently hired Polack for a half-season with the Englishman having an option to extend it by two years.