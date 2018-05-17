Allies, Donzy Team Up

Donzy Chaka

Ghanaian Hip Life star, Donzy Chaka, has paid a courtesy visit to the office of Inter Allies FC at the invitation of Management.

The Tema based musician who featured Kofi Kinaata on the hit song ‘Crusade’ has shown affection for the Capelli Boys with a series of messages on social media platforms Twitter and Instagram. He has continually offered his support to the team during the ongoing season.

The artiste and his team had a round-table discussion with the President, vice President and the Technical Director of the Club to formally discuss a relationship of mutual benefits to both parties.

The Vice President, Mr. Delali Eric Senaye, on behalf of Management, expressed an appreciation to the artiste for openly declaring his support and said he is hoping he will use his fame to popularize the Club among his fans in Tema.

He stated “We (Inter Allies FC) are extremely happy a huge Tema based artiste has come out to support the team. We hope this will be a huge step in winning more fans in Tema since we know your (Donzy) people follow your career and you have been doing great for them always.

“Tema is our home venue and it is important that the people of the area accept us so we will count on you to lead that crusade”.

Donzy Chaka on his part thanked the management of the Club for the invitation and expressed delight that Management has recognized his efforts and also accorded him the huge privilege by inviting him to the Clubs office.

The artiste promised he will work with his team to win more support for the Club in the whole of Tema. He wished the Club a successful season and called on fans to continue to propel the team.