Allies Axe Kenichi

Kenichi Yatsuhashi

Ghana Premier League side, Inter Allies, have sacked Japanese trainer, Kenichi Yatsuhashi, as head coach of the club.

The Japanese trainer has been relieved of his duties for alleged gross insubordination and indiscipline.

The club has issued a statement to confirm the exit of the former Hearts of Oak gaffer.

“Inter Allies mutually ends a relationship with Head, Kenichi Yatsuhashi,” the statement read

“Effective today, both parties have parted ways mutually.

“We appreciate the hard work of Kenichi Yatsuhahsi as Head Coach during the first round of the 2017/18 Zylofon Cash Premier League.

“We wish to assure our supporters that, Management shall take all steps necessary to find a suitable Coach for the first team.”

The former Hearts of Oak gaffer guided the Capelli Boys to the 6th position on the league table with 24 points after the end of the first round.

Kenichi made a surprise to the Ghanaian top-flight in November last year, 17 months after his shock exit from Hearts of Oak.

He parted company with the Phobians before the start of the second round of 2015/16 season.