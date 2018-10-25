Alliance Française Hosts ‘Shaker Vs Ko-Jo Cue’ Concert Tomorrow

Shaker and Ko-Jo Cue

This year’s edition of the annual musical event dubbed ‘Shaker Vs Ko-Jo Cue’ concert will take place tomorrow at the Alliance Française in Accra.

The event, which will perhaps be the biggest concert to be staged in the capital, is expected to attract thousands of music fans from all walks of life.

The concert has Shaker and Ko-Jo Cue from BBnZ Live record label as the headline artistes.

This year’s edition of the concert will deliver back-to-back performances from arguably the most thrilling artistes of the year and music that will make music fans dance all night long.

Powered by Aftown, BBnZ Live, DAILY GUIDE and DGN, the event will witness live performances from artistes such as Magnom, Kidi, Edem, Nana Beynin, B4Bonah, Offei, Teephlow, Cabum, Donzy, Kula, A.I, Adomaa, Dopenation, Ojo , S3fa, Epixode, Strongman and a host of others.

The artistes billed to perform alongside Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker have promised to deliver spectacular performances to entertain their various fans.

The organisers said many are expectant about this year’s concert and industry players have put it as the biggest thing to happen on the scene as it did last year in terms of the attendance, the production and performance.

They, however, promised mouth-watering packages for music fans who will make it to the Alliance Française tomorrow.