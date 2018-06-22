All Set For Zylofon Celebs Gala

NAM 1 flanked by Gyan and his manager, Sammy Anim Addo

All is set for the maiden Zylofon celebrity fan base gala at the Lizzy Sports Complex tomorrow.

The event, put together by Zylofon Media is expected to put together the country’s celebrities and their fans on one platform.

It is aimed at strengthening the already existing healthy bond among the celebrities and their fans; using football as a tool.

High profile stars like Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM Missions), owner of Zylofon Media, Samini (High Grade Family), Baba Spirit (Bagomba Dogs), Sammy Flex(…, Dabo (King Dabo Family), Jupiter (Empire Thugs Family), Asamoah Gyan (G-Unit), Klala (Klala Family) and Kuami Eugene (Rock Stars).

The rest are Blakk Rasta (Kuchoko Soljas), Wisa Greid (Wisa Greid), Patapaa (Pa2pa Soljas), Kumi Guitar (5-Star Family) and Sarkodie (Sark Nations).

The event is being sponsored by ‘Go On Energy Drink’, a product line of Twellium Industrial Company and according to Mr Ali Ajami, head of marketing, the support forms part of his outfit’s quest to support the youth in sports and the entertainment industries.

“As you may be aware, Twellium has been a major player in empowering the youth in the country and this is one the several projects we are embarking on.

“Go on is our new product, designed particularly for the youth; it’s an energy booster with a unique flavor and taste, ” Ali elucidated.

At stake are attractive prizes for the winner of the gala as well as special prizes for the various fan base groups.

From The Sports Desk