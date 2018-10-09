All Set For Yokama Marathon

Officials of the event displaying the competition’s trophy

All is set for the 3rd Yokama half marathon scheduled for October 23 at Kodjonya near Odumasi in the Eastern Region, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS, understands.

Arranged by Dream Land Sports Plus, in collaboration with Yokama 2013 Foundation, the event forms part of activities to commemorate this year’s Manya Klo Festival.

It is expected to start from Akuse through Kpong to Odumasi and will end at Kodjonya Millennium School.

Organizers of Yokama 2013 have said their aim of organizing the event is to unearth raw athletic talents, empower the youth, to create jobs and awareness of the value of fitness for the development of Kroboland and Ghana at large through sports.

At stake are special cash prizes, medals, certificates, LED Flat screen televisions for runners who will excel.

