All Set For Maltavator Challenge II

A nationwide hunt for contestants who will vie for the $20,000 reward for this year’s Maltavator Challenge will begin in November.

The Maltavator challenge is an obstacle course competition that tests contestants physically and mentally through a variety of games and obstacles.

Premium malt drink producer, Malta Guinness has promised a fresh, bigger and exciting Maltavator Challenge season 2. This year will see 10 contestants recruited from each of the four zones across the country to compete for a spot among the final 10 who will later represent Ghana at the Pan-African Maltavator Championship.

They will battle it out with contestants from 5 other African countries; Ethiopia, Cameroun, Cote D’Ivoire, Kenya and Nigeria for the grand prize of $20,000.Last year, two Ghanaians picked up the 1st and 2nd runner-up positions in the Pan-African championship which was won by Ethiopia’s Keariam Abera.

The Brand Manager of Malta Guinness, Roland Ofori said, “This year, Malta Guinness is inviting more contestants from even more countries to turn their goodness into greatness. In Ghana we have opened it up to find the most enthusiastic and energetic Ghanaians to represent their nation.”

The first regional challenge is set for November 3, at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra. It will be followed by Takoradi, Kumasi and Tamale on November 10, 17 and 24 respectively.”

From The Sports Desk