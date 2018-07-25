All Set For ‘Dance Da Nite’ @ Alisa Hotel

DJ Candy Man

This month’s edition of the popular old school jam dubbed ‘Dance Da Nite’, which is being organised by Oceans TV, will take place this Friday, July 27 at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

‘Dance Da Night’ is held during the last Friday of every month and it is the perfect place for workers and old school music lovers to entertain themselves after a stressful month of city life in a secure and relaxed ambiance.

The much-anticipated July edition of the event is expected to bring together a large number of mature old school music lovers on one platform to reminisce about their days in school.

The organisers have also promised fans a day to remember as they and sponsors of the event will give away several exciting gifts and souvenirs.

It will witness historic live performances from celebrated old school DJs like Billy Ocean, DJ Candy Man, Andy Dosty, Killer Fingers, among others.

This Friday’s event will surely feel like having a long weekend once you make time for yourself to attend the ‘Dance Da Nite’, which will entertain fans with songs of the 70s, 80s and 90s.

“We are going to give old school music lovers an experience they have never had before; it is going to be great. This month, we are going to give people an experience. You will come there and leave there with something to tell people about… Just get your ticket and be there on time to avoid long queue,” the organisers added.

On the night, old school lovers will dance to several classic tunes such as Marcia Griffith’s ‘Electric Boogie’, Evelyn King’s ‘Love Come Down’, Raphael Cameroun’s ‘For The Love Of You’ Anita Baker’s ‘Ring My Bell’, Brass Construction’s ‘Can You See The Light’, Kool & The Gang’s ‘Let’s Go Dancing’, New Edition’s ‘Cool It Now’, Midnight Star’s ‘No Packing On The Dance Floor’ Shalarma’s ’s ‘Friend’, Skyy’s ‘Call Me’, among others.

Turnout last month, according to the organisers, proved that the event has achieved an iconic status within Accra and beyond, promising that the July 27 event will not be any different.

It is free for ladies before 12am and only GH¢40 for men.

By George Clifford Owusu