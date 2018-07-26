All Set For Coca Cola Africa Minigolf

Talal (4th L) with GMF directors

All is set for the Coca Cola Open Africa Minigolf championship; organizers, Ghana Minigolf Federation (GMF), have said.

Training continued last weekend at Sports City Arena with over 80 minigolfers in attendance who improved their skills around the obstacles of the brand new 18-hole Minigolf championship course. There was also a meeting with Secretary General of Africa Minigolf Federation, Talal Fattal, with the African players on OAMC rules & guidelines which was followed by fruitful Q&A on the Minigolf championships.

The schedule for OAMC was also released indicating final training days were last Tuesday and yesterday with the tournament tee off slated for tomorrow at 9am and attention highlighted on prompt and punctual start of each player round, which in default, will attract penalties or disqualification.

The World Minigolf Federation team have arrived in Accra and will be represented by Pasi Aho, who will be the Tournament Director and who will stand in for World Minigolf Federation (WMF) president at the opening, closing & award ceremonies.

The foundation of minigolf kidz represented by its ambassador, Mrs. Alice Kobisc, has also arrived in Ghana and launched a completed borehole project at Ofankor township yesterday, in a colorful ceremony with the chiefs and elders of the community.

Testing of the minigolf digital mobile scoring Wifi live system is ongoing, as it’s the first time this advanced technology is being used in Africa golf scoring system.

Most of the African minigolf players have arrived and as at now, 90 out of the 100 senior players are in with the 50 youth Ghanaian players also gearing up for their Coca-Cola Knockout Cup competition slated for Sunday July 29.

The African Minigolf Championships is sponsored by GMF, Coca Cola, in collaboration with MTN, Telefonika and the Major Series of Putting (MSOP) U.S.A.

From The Sports Desk