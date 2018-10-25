All Set For Bukom Fist Of Fury Day II

Members of GBA on the high table Sammy, Lord Acquaye and Moses

All is set for the second edition of the Bukom Fist of Fury at the Bukom Boxing Arena tomorrow, according to Moses Foh Amoaning, convenor of the boxing league.

Expected to rock the Arena are 16 league bouts, six juvenile engagements and four professional clashes.

Also on the bill to spice the evening of the boxing festival is a performance from great lyricist, Amandzeba Nat Brew with fashion show coming from Gem Afrique and Bosomah Clothing. Nana Asante is also on the bill to deliver poetry.

In a press conference to announce the event yesterday, Foh Amoaning pointed out that weigh-in for the amateurs is scheduled for tomorrow at the Bukom Boxing arena, while the pros will have theirs this morning.

“All is set, we are expecting a good show having prepared well in terms of logistics and all that. I’m told the boxers are geared up for the challenge,” said Foh Amoaning.

Richman Ashley will take on Eric Quarm in the Lightweight championship, while Theophilus Tetteh faces Felix Okine in the National Super Interim Bantamweight title fight.

Ghana’s Felix Williams will engage his Togolese counterpart, Moibi Sarduno in the West Africa Boxing Super Featherweight title, among other bouts.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Perry Okudzeto is expected to conduct the opening ceremony for the competition which will have past world titlists like Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, Joshua Clottey and Joseph Agbeko gracing it.

GNPC, ADB and Trust Sports Emporium are on board as sponsors.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum