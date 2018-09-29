All Set For African Legends Night Tonight

Daddy Lumba

The much-anticipated musical concert dubbed “Vodafone African Legends Night” will take place tonight – Saturday, September 29 – at the plush Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The event will feature celebrated veteran Ghanaian musicians – Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi and Samini – who have promised to thrill patrons to their satisfaction.

The 7th edition of the event which will kick off at 7pm prompt is expected to attract thousands of Ghanaian music lovers from all walks of life.

According to Global Media Alliance (GMA), organizers of the event, the three celebrated musicians are expected to entertain patrons with their various danceable songs from both the old and current albums.

The organizers said the event would also witness historic live musical performances from the Ga traditional musical group, Wulomei, who will rock the stage alongside the three musicians.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GMA, Ernest Boateng, said: “These great Ghanaian music legends have never been seen on the same stage for many years to perform. Their fans have been asking for it and we want to give it to them during African Legends Night where we create a platform for our music legends and celebrate them”.

He added that every year, African Legends Night entertains over thousands of fans with soothing, exciting, danceable African tunes.

Westhills Ridge Company Limited, developers of one of Ghana’s top luxurious property, Eden Heights, is one of the sponsors of the event.

Other sponsors include Vodafone, Alomo Bitters, Alisa Hotel, Phoenix Insurance, Sun Seekers Tours, Global Cinemas and Silverbird Cinemas with media support from YFM, Happy FM, Citi FM, TV3, Starr FM, ETV, GHOne, Ghanaweb, Archbert Premier Media, Daily Guide, B&FT and Graphic Showbiz.