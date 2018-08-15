All Set For AACT Tourney

GGA prez (L) being supported by the Convenor and other officials to unveil the tournament’s logo. INSET: Ghana’s reps.- Jessica (L) Constance and Felicity

The 14th edition of the All African Challenge Trophy (AACT) has been launched at the Achimota Golf Club in Accra.

The all women’s amateur golf fiesta scheduled for August 26 to 31 at the Achimota Golf club will draw 18 countries from the continent.

Ghana would be represented in the 25-year-old competition by Royal Golf Club’s duo of Felicity Okyei Geabour and Constance Awuni as well as Achimota’s Jessica Tei in the biennial championship.

Tournament’s convenor, Mrs Joy Arkutu, at the launch yesterday, indicated that all was set for the hosting of the stroke play saying, “All is set for the competition; team Ghana is getting closer in terms of playing and our tees are getting stronger.”

She pointed out that World’s Golf governing body, R&A are supporting the competition with officials (Refereeing) who are expected to take the 54 golfers through new rules of the game.

According to the convenor, participants are expected to arrive on August 26, to be followed by first official round of practice on August 27, a press conference; second and third day official practice and a prize giving ceremony on day three and the lowering of flags on August 31.

Ghana Golf Association president, Mr Mike Aggrey assured that “The trophy is coming home.”

He expressed profuse thanks to sponsors and all and urged stakeholders to support the event to make it an epoch one.

Participating countries include Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroun, Egypt, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Mali, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

An organizing committee comprising Mrs Joy Arkutu (Convenor), Ms Peace Akwei (Hospitality/Venue), Mr Nat Lomo-Mainoo (Communications/ Transportation), Essie Cobbina (Transportation) Mrs Esther Amedzro, Nana Bema Tackie (Secretariat), Mrs Eno Ofori-Atta (Fund Raising) and Elizabeth Aku Yabah/ Mrs Esther Amedzro (Tournament) has been tasked to ensure the successful hosting of the tourney.

The competition has received support from Enterprise Insurance, Manhyia Palace, Stanbic Bank, Ecobank, Vanguard Assurance, Unilever, South African Airways, Prime Insurance, Standard Chartered, Sun Seekers Tours, MTN and GIHOC Distilleries.

Others are AEL Mining Services, Interplast, The Royal Senchi, Kempiski Hotel, Labadi Beach Hotel, African Regent Hotel, Hunters, Alliance Motors, Coca-Cola, Air France and Tang Palace.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum