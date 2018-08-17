All Set For 2018 Homowo Bash Tomorrow

Edem

Patrons of Ghanaian hiplife and dancehall music will witness another historic musical concert dubbed ‘Gamashi Homowo Bash’ at the Bukom Square in Accra on Saturday, August 18.

The bash is a highly anticipated music festival which has served as a source of entertainment for many music lovers in and around Bukom.

This year, over 15 celebrated artistes will grace the stage to entertain fans.

The event, which is expected to be the biggest yet, will feature performing artistes such as Lilwin, Epixode, Ras Kuuku, Adotey, Krymi, Dhat Gyal, Article Wan, Mr. Drew, Yaw Berk, Edem, among others. They will rock the evening with great hits from their various albums.

According to the organisers, this year’s event will also feature two international artistes, who will rock the stage alongside their colleagues from Ghana.

There will be a lot of excitement, as music fans will be treated to thrilling live performances from the artistes billed for the show.

“We are targeting all people who love to party and that the event will be a wonderful atmosphere for people to get together and make new friends,” the organisers stated.

Music fans will also be offered the rare opportunity to interact with all the artistes during the show.

During last year’s event, Ghanaian music fans witnessed remarkable live musical performances from icons such as Nii Funny, Tinny, Article Wan, Luther, Fancy Gadam, SP Kofi Sarpong, Nicholas Omani Acheampong and a host of others.

By George Clifford Owusu