All Is Set For “Our Day With Sark” Concert

Sarkodie

The fastest rapper and 2012 BET Awards winner, Sarkodie, is set to host this year’s edition of his annual musical event dubbed “Our Day with Sark”.

The event, which was slated to take place at the El-Wak Stadium in October in Accra, has been postponed to November this year.

The event, which is being organised by Promo House in collaboration with Success Music, will witness performances from some selected Ghanaian hiplife and dancehall artistes who will rock the stage alongside Sarkodie – the headline act.

There will also be other surprise performers on the night to complete the excitement.

According to the organisers, the event is aimed at creating an avenue for children to meet and interact with their favourite music and movie icons.

On the day, children will engage in several exciting activities, including sharp brain contest, musical chairs, treasure hunt, dance competition and a host of other fun activities.

The organisers told Beatwaves: “There is security on the ground and we have various experienced people among the team to take care of the children who will attend the event. We want this to be a party for the children. There will be a lot of drinks and food”.

They added that the event is going to be more fun and enjoyable, urging parents and children to be part of the excitement.

The organisers disclosed plans of collaborating with some of the country’s finest music icons to host a series of musical concerts in five regional capitals to raise funds to support needy, brilliant children in the country.

They revealed that in addition to the concert, the artistes would embark on an educational campaign tour to encourage students to learn and study very well to become influential people in society, despite the conditions they find themselves in.

“We want to help the less-privileged children in acquiring knowledge because knowledge is power and education is the key to success. Education breeds respect, enhances the chances of better living. Therefore, with our contribution, the needy can gain the knowledge to live a better life”, they added.

By George Clifford Owusu