Aliu Mahama Immortalized

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia assisted by Hajia Ramatu Mahama unveiling the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale yesterday

President Akufo-Addo has signed an Instrument to rename the Tamale Sports Stadium as Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, in honour of the late Vice President Aliu Mahama.

The renaming is part of the fifth-anniversary celebration of his passing.

“It is proper to name it after the former Vice President to recognize his immense contribution to the development and promotion of sports, particularly, football,” the Instrument said.

It added, “his significant contribution to the construction and development of the Stadium and his commitment to ensuring discipline and inspiring leadership in the youth of Ghana cannot be overlooked”

Throughout his lifetime, Aliu Mahama was a supporter of youth and sports development and he helped raise awareness of discipline with his “Campaign for Greater Discipline.”

He remains a national icon and an inspiration to the youth as well as sportsmen and women irrespective of their socio-economic background or ethnicity.

“The Tamale Sports Stadium holds great significance in the life of the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama as it remains a constant reminder of the realization of his efforts at promoting football in the Northern Region.

“It also achieves one of his lifelong goals of giving football fans in the Northern Region the opportunity to experience exhilarating local and international football matches,” a statement from the presidency said.