Alisa Hotels Partners GOWA

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum (2nd right) and Maame Konadu Osei sandwiched by Samson Kifalu Masha and Herbert Kongweih, group sales & marketing manager

The management of the Alisa Hotels has partnered the maiden edition of Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA).

The awards night, which is billed for November 30, 2018, will confer honours on Ghanaian women who have impacted the growth of the country in areas such as politics, health, education, sports and showbiz.

The hospitality firm has offered a package worth thousands of Ghana cedis for the expected high-profile awards gala night slated for November 30.

The package includes a 1,000-seater capacity venue for the event, pastries, drinks, among others, for over 300 people.

Signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at its North Ridge office in Accra, Samson Kifalu Masha, general manager of Alisa Hotels, pointed out that the gesture forms part of his outfit’s corporate social responsibility.

“The socio-economic contribution of women in every country can’t be overemphasized; we embraced the idea of rewarding diligent women due to the fact that it is worth supporting. We believe in supporting innovative and productive initiatives as this, certainly; it will urge prospective recipients to go the extra mile in their respective endeavours,” he stated.

GOWA’s president, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, expressed gratitude to the management of Alisa Hotels for the gesture, saying, “This support will certainly help achieve our objective to encourage women who are doing so well in their various endeavours.”

She added, “We are hoping to putting together a great event; and l must say this support has pushed us half way through.”